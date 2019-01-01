'I'm going to work hard to earn a place' - Busquets welcomes competition for regular Barca spot

After being restored to the Blaugrana's starting XI for the Camp Nou clash with Villarreal, the Spaniard knows he has to work hard to stay there

Sergio Busquets accepts he will have to fight to keep his place in 's midfield after returning to the starting side for Tuesday's win over .

First-half goals from Antoine Griezmann and Arthur secured a 2-1 victory for the Spanish champions and eased the pressure on Ernesto Valverde.

Barca moved up to fourth in with their latest win, just a point behind current leaders Granada.

Valverde recalled experienced Spain international Busquets for the Camp Nou encounter after leaving him out of the team that suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Granada at the weekend.

The 31-year-old also watched from the bench when Barca lost their La Liga opener against Athletic Bilbao and knows his spot in the XI is no longer guaranteed.

"I'm fine," Busquets told Diario Sport.

"There's a lot of competition in the centre of the pitch and there are players who are still out.

"The competition is good because it forces us to improve our level. I'm going to work hard to earn a place."

Busquets returned to the XI alongside goal-scorer Arthur but the third of Valverde's three changes backfired as an adductor injury ended Lionel Messi's involvement at half-time.

The Barca captain was making his first start of the season after overcoming a calf problem.

Busquets hopes Messi can return to full fitness as soon as possible, insisting Barca are incomplete without their "best player" leading the attack.

Article continues below

Busquets said: "It's inconvenient because he's our best player, the best in the world.

"I hope it's as minor as possible and that he returns to the team as soon as possible."

Valverde's are back in La Liga action away at on Saturday, ahead of a home match against four days later.