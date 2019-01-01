'I'll never forget that goal' - Foden delighted after vital maiden strike

The teenager struck after just five minutes to restore City to the top of the table and banish memories of Wednesday's painful European exit

youngster Phil Foden was left over the moon after he kept his side's Premier League defence on track with the winning goal against .

Making only his second Premier League start, Foden found himself in the right place at the right time five minutes into proceedings to turn home and seal a 1-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

The win marked the perfect response for Pep Guardiola's charges having gone out of the to Spurs midweek; but more importantly, it also kept them in the driving seat for title glory as the domestic season enters the final straight.

And Foden admitted that he was in dreamland after securing three points for his team.

“It still hasn’t fully sunk in” Foden admitted to Manchester City's official website.

“Kun [Sergio Aguero] did great to find me. Luckily I was on the line.

“I was happy to help the team and get the goal.

“(It’s my) first Premier League goal so it will live with me forever.

"We knew what they were about because we have played them twice already. It's hard and we looked a bit leggy but we got the job done.”

Despite proving the difference with the game's only goal, Foden was overlooked for the Man of the Match award, with Bernardo Silva receiving the distinction.

Silva made amends by handing the award to his team-mate, who is now keen to build on his stellar performance and carve out a regular place in the first team.

"It was a bit of a surprise [to start] but I am ready for whenever it comes,” the 18-year-old starlet added.

"We know we have to win every game to win the Premier League. We are taking it one game at a time so we'll see what happens."

City now sit one point clear at the summit ahead of with just four games left to play.

The next challenge for Pep's men will be an away visit to rivals United midweek, before taking on , and in their final three fixtures.