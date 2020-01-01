Ikpeazu’s Wycombe Wanderers assistant manager Dobson delighted despite Nottingham Forest defeat

Although the tactician is happy with how the team played, the away defeat saw their three-match unbeaten run come to an end

striker Uche Ikpeazu’s Wycombe Wanderers assistant manager Richard Dobson has claimed they had a good outing against despite going down 2-0 on Saturday.

Lyle Taylor’s brace was enough to bring to an end Wycombe’s three-match unbeaten run. The home victory – on the other hand - was a second straight win for Nottingham Forest.

Although Ikpeazu was not involved, Wycombe came into the 11th Championship match unbeaten in three, including two wins.

“I thought ironically it's probably the best we have handled the ball in the last three or four games,” Dobson told BBC Sport. “Some of our interplays was bright, we got people into one v one situations, got crosses into the box and created chances.

“It was fairly even overall in terms of chances, the difference was the quality of Taylor's finishing.”

The boss praised Ikpeazu’s teammate Garath McCleary for the energy he brought to the team after he was introduced.

“McCleary was hugely positive, we like him a lot and think he's going to be a really good player for our club,” he continued.

“When you are performing well you don't want the break to come but there's time to review and try to build on the little bit of momentum that we've gathered.”

On his part, Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton praised how the goals were scored.

“It was a really good cross I thought for the first goal and of course the second goal was all his,” Hughton said.

“It was a fabulous finish and when you're a striker you want to score goals and that builds your confidence.

“It was a crucial goal because we were up against a team that was pushing and pushing, really hard. Until you get a second goal, the game does not open up as much as you would like.”

Ikpeazu is among the forwards who were called up by Uganda head coach Johnathan McKinstry for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Sudan.

The other strikers are Fahad Bayo of Ashdod FC, Edrisa Lubega of Paide Linnameeskond, Smouha SC’s Derrick Nsibambi, Alexis Bbakka of Umea FC, and KCCA FC’s Brian Aheebwa.

Ikpeazu is also among the players who have completed club duties ahead of the qualifiers. Farouk Miya, Timothy Awany, Fahad Bayo, Elvis Bwomono, Ronald Mukiibi, Edrisa Lubega, Kizito Luwagga, Joseph Ochaya and Nicholas Wadada are also expected in camp soon after completing professional duties.

Uganda will play the Bright Stars at home on November 12 and on November 16, they will away in Nairobi for the second qualifier.