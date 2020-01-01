Ikeme: Wolverhampton Wanderers deserved to win against Tottenham Hotspur

Romain Saiss' late goal rescued a point for Nuno Espirito Santo's side at home on Sunday

Former goalkeeper Carl Ikeme was satisfied with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ performance in their 1-1 draw against Hotspur and he thinks they deserved all three points instead.

The visitors opened the scoring at Molineux Stadium as early as the first minute through Tanguy Ndombele, but defender Romain Saiss scored a late equaliser for in the 86th minute, after nodding in Pedro Neto’s corner kick.

Shortly after both teams were level, Reuben Neves and Fabio Silva had their chances to complete the comeback but Hugo Lloris produced some good saves late in the game.

The result left Nuno Espirito Santo's side with just one win in their last five Premier League matches but Ikeme described Sunday’s display as promising, with the Portuguese attacking trio of Pedro Neto, Daniel Podence and Fabio Silva.

“I enjoyed the football we played tonight, deserved all three points in honesty,” Ikeme tweeted. “There’s some real exciting players up top with Podence, Neto, Silva.

“Even though we haven’t seen the best I’m really excited about watching them grow and improve.”

Wolves are 11th on the league table with 21 points from 15 matches, and they travel to Old Trafford for their next fixture against on Tuesday.

Ikeme spent his entire club career at Wolverhampton Wanderers where he played over 200 games before he retired from football in 2017 following an acute leukaemia diagnosis.

The former Super Eagles goalkeeper has the No. 1 shirt at Wolves left vacant in his honour with current goalkeeper Rui Patricio opting for no. 11 after his move from CP in the summer of 2018.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo, in his reaction, was happy with his team's resilience at Molineux on Sunday.

"I think we performed really well, we played a very good game. We conceded very early in the game but the team reacted and we played good - very intense, very aggressive against a dangerous side. I'm happy,” Espirito Santo said.

"It's a learning process. Sometimes you cannot explain how else things happen in the first minute, we demanded focus, we [had to remain] alert, we know how games are going without fans, the edge is not there.

“There are many games with early goals but if it happens to you, you have to react and I think we stayed in the game and performed well. We combine, we defend, we reacted to the loss of the ball and we had good chances."