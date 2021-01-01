Iheanacho closes in on Aguero with Man United masterclass

The Nigeria international continued his blistering performances for the Foxes against the Red Devils at King Power Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice and provided an assist as Leicester City secured a 3-1 victory over Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final game, to become one of only two players - along with Sergio Aguero - to score 20+ goals in England's club competitions over the last six years.

The forward has been in terrific form recently and against the Red Devils, he continued the eye-catching displays to help the Foxes stun Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Iheanacho hit the ground running in the encounter when he opened the scoring in the 24th minute. The forward pounced on a loose ball and then rounded goalkeeper Dean Henderson before slotting home his effort.

Manchester United fought back to level proceedings in the 38th minute when Mason Greenwood beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester City continued to dominate the game on return from the half-time break and were rewarded for their efforts when Iheanacho set up Youri Tielemans in the 52nd minute, and the forward then fired home from 30 yards to give his side the lead.

The Nigeria international completed his brace in the 78th minute when he headed home Marc Albrighton’s free-kick to seal the victory for his side.

The attacker has now scored 20 goals in English cup competitions since his Manchester City debut in August 2015, putting him into elite company.

For context, only Sergio Aguero - with 21 goals - has scored more during that period in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

20 – Alongside Sergio Agüero (21), Kelechi Ịheanachọ is the only other player within the English game to have netted 20+ goals across the two domestic cup competitions since his debut for Manchester City in August 2015 (12 in the FA Cup, 8 in the League Cup). Leading. https://t.co/NlebcmNO2X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 21, 2021

Iheanacho has also had a direct hand in 15 goals in his 15 starts across all competitions and has found the back of the net in each of his last four games, including scoring a hat-trick against Sheffield United.

15 - Kelechi Ịheanachọ has now had a direct hand in 15 goals in his 15 starts across all competitions this season (11 goals, 4 assists), eight of which have come in his last four matches (7 goals, 1 assists). Eagle. pic.twitter.com/jXxMJAywwx — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 21, 2021

The victory sealed Leicester’s place in the semi-finals of the competition, and they will now take on Southampton in the last four of the tournament.

Iheanacho is gradually establishing himself at the King Power Stadium, having struggled for consistency since teaming up with the side from Manchester City in 2017.

The 24-year-old forward has bagged 12 goals and provided five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season, amid other dazzling displays.

Iheanacho will be expected to replicate the blistering club performances for Nigeria in their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho later this month.

The attacker has made 29 appearances for the three-time African champions since he was promoted to the senior team following his impressive performances at U17 level.

He made his debut for the side in 2015 against Eswatini, but was overlooked for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after losing his way with the Foxes.