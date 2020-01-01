Iheanacho: Leicester City star’s amazing scoring record against Aston Villa

The Nigeria international has scored more goals against the Claret & Blue Army than any other teams in his professional career

Kelechi Iheanacho continued his fine scoring run against , with the man now scoring seven goals against the Villans.

Iheanacho saved the Foxes’ blushes after netting the equaliser in Wednesday’s English Football League Cup semi-final first leg that ended 1-1 draw against Dean Smith’s men.

We're level! 👏



Brilliant stuff from @67Kelechi, who works the ball onto his left foot and slams it past Nyland!#LeiAvl pic.twitter.com/Axlg0Z21AV — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 8, 2020

The ex- forward fired past Orjan Nyland after Douglas Luiz had been caught in possession by Hamza Choudhury.

Frederic Guilbert had handed the visitors a 28th minute lead after throwing himself into the danger zone to jab Anwar El Ghazi's cross past Kasper Schmeichel.

With this, the international has now been directly involved in seven goals in his five competitive appearances against the Villa Park giants.

7 - Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in seven goals in his five competitive appearances against Aston Villa (five goals, two assists) - more than any other opponent in his professional club career. Protagonist. pic.twitter.com/WIFLkYEV1z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 8, 2020

On a larger scale, he boasts of six goals in all appearances for Brendan Rodgers’ side this term.

Article continues below

He would be hoping to extend his goal tally to seven when Leicester City host in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The former English champions are second in the English topflight log with 45 points from 21 outings.