Iheanacho: Leicester City showed character against Crystal Palace

The Nigeria international has expressed his delight with the impressive performance of his side against the Eagles

Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed he is pleased with the show of character from Leicester City after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in Monday’s Premier League game.

The Foxes found themselves in a difficult situation when Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha put the Eagles in front after a fine combination with Anglo-Nigerian Eberechi Eze.

Iheanacho then inspired Brendan Rodgers’ men to victory when he set up Timothy Castagne to level matters before scoring the match-winner.

The Nigeria international has praised his side for their fine showings and is pleased with his contribution in the encounter.

“It’s a massive three points for us. It’s a great night and it was a great finish – I enjoyed that one,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV.

"I think at that moment, I controlled it down. It’s just one thing – I wasn’t thinking about anything, just shift and shoot and it could go anywhere.

“It was great character from us. We stayed in the game. It was a sloppy goal at half-time, so in the second half, we changed a few things.

“We came back and we controlled the game, and we got them running. The space keeps coming and it opens up everywhere. We keep getting the chances and the goals. So, we’re happy.”

Iheanacho has now bagged 17 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions this season to help his side maintain third spot on the Premier League table.

The Super Eagles forward hopes the Foxes can continue their impressive performances, starting with their league game against Southampton on Friday, and believed they have learned from last season where they slipped off the top four to finish fifth.

“What happened last season was in our head this season. We don’t want to make these mistakes again. That’s why we concentrated to get the win,” he added.

“So, these are the type of games we need to win and get the points so that it will help us in the last games.

“We’ve got five games more now, so we need to concentrate on the next games and see if we can get the three points.

“It’s another big game [against Southampton]. We played them in the FA Cup, and they were really strong and aggressive. We’ve got another chance to play them on Friday.

“We need to come out strong and see if we can get the three points. They’re a good side, but we need to make sure that we get the three points because we need to be strong in the last games.”