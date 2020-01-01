Iheanacho: Leicester City forward continues impressive Europa League displays against Braga

The Nigeria international delivered spectacular performances to help the Foxes secure victory over Carlos Carvalhal’s men

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice and provided an assist as secured a 4-0 victory over Braga in Thursday’s game.

The centre-forward was afforded his second start in the competition and made the most of the opportunity, helping the Foxes to clinch their third consecutive victory in the European tournament.

Iheanacho opened the scoring in the 21st minute of the encounter after he was set up by James Maddison.

More teams

The international fired home his effort from close range beyond the reach of goalkeeper Matheus.

His effort ensured Leicester went into the break with a 1-0 lead and continued their domination after the restart with the Super Eagles attacker leading the onslaught.

The centre-forward doubled the Foxes’ lead with a well-taken strike, three minutes into the second half after receiving a timely assist from Cengiz Under.

Iheanacho then crowned his outstanding performances by setting up Dennis Praet in the 67th minute before Maddison sealed the victory for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

The forward has now been involved in five goals in two Europa League starts for the King Power Stadium outfit in the current campaign.

5 - Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in five goals in two UEFA Europa League starts (3 goals, 2 assists) for Leicester this season. Continental. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 5, 2020

The 24-year-old attacker featured for 72 minutes in his third appearance in the competition before making ways for Ayoze Perez.

The victory helped Leicester strengthen their lead atop of Group G table with nine points from three games.

Iheanacho will hope to continue his eye-catching displays when the Foxes take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next outing.

The forward will be expected to replicate his scintillating performances for Nigeria in their qualifying game against Sierra Leone on November 13.