Iheanacho continues imperious form for Leicester City against West Ham United

The Nigeria international inspired the King Power Stadium outfit back to winning ways against the Hammers at London Stadium

Kelechi Iheanacho scored his third Premier League goal of the season for in their 2-1 victory against on Saturday.

The international was handed his third start and fourth league appearance at London Stadium and made a key impact for the Foxes.

The 23-year-old striker put ‎Brendan Rodgers’ men in front in the 40th minute after he headed home Ayoze Perez’ cross.

The former striker has now been directly involved in five goals in his last four Premier League appearances for Leicester, as many as his previous 31 for the club.

5 - Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in five goals in his last four Premier League appearances for Leicester (3 goals, 2 assists), as many as his previous 31 for the club. Opportunity. pic.twitter.com/lFnOlbgLLe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 28, 2019

Pablo Fornals levelled for West Ham before Demarai Gray restored the lead to the King Power Stadium outfit to ensure they return to winning ways.

Iheanacho featured for the entirety of the match while his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi played for 20 minutes after coming in for Nampalys Mendy.

The Super Eagles forward will hope to maintain this form when Leicester take on on New Year's Day.