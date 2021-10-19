India coach Igor Stimac downplays SAFF triumph - 'I don't consider it a special success'

India won thheir eighth SAFF Championship title in Maldives on October 16 by beating Nepal 3-0 in the final of the competition.

This was the first title win of the Blue Tigers under coach Igor Stimac since he joined the team in May 2019. While Stimac is happy to guide the team to glory he does not want to rejoice too much as SAFF is a competition which is traditionally dominated by the Indians.

What did Igor Stimac say?

"The first two games did not look good just because of the results. There were shots on target and we moved the ball well. We did not score goals from clear chances. But we stayed focused on the job. We handled the pressure well. Although I do not consider it as a special success as we win SAFF usually when we go to play.

"Football is teamwork and all the team works for Sunil (Chhetri) to score. But when he is not there, we will work for someone else. But this is not one man's responsibility. We have to work as a team. Then we had a few injuries. Brandon (Fernandes) was struggling and so was Farukh (Chowdhury)," suggested the Indian coach.

Stimac was happy to see the strike partnership of Manvir Singh and Sunil Chhetri develop over the course of the tournament but he suggested that Manvir needs more game time to improve further.

"They are settling down as partners on the pitch. We are working on Manvir so that he can improve his game.. It is not easy as in the club (ATK Mohun Bagan) he has Roy Krishna. He plays as a winger in ATKMB. But playing such games is a great benefit for Manvir. He has the quality and energy to develop as a striker. For now, we see him as a great partner for Sunil.

"Sunil is the only player who played the maximum minutes. We are trying to reduce his pressure. Rahim Ali showed that we can count on him in the future. He has power, he is tall and now we must use him in his natural position in the club as well," said Stimac.

Igor Stimac has rotated his squad in every single game he has been charge of the Indian team since 2019 except for the SAFF Championship 2021 final group stage match against Maldives where for the first time, the Croatian struck to the previous match's lineup.

Explaining his decision of not fielding a same starting lineup, Stimac said, "Fielding the same XI does not exist in football anymore. We are the national team where we play five games in 11 days. Then there are injuries. How do you field the same XI? It does not exist anymore.

"Togetherness, positive attitude, and great mindset (behind our SAFF win). Nepal had time to prepare (for the tournament). They showed certain good things on the pitch. We just had seven-eight days prior to the tournament. It was not easy."

After winning the SAFF Championship with the senior team, Stimac now has the responsibility to guide the India U23 team at the upcoming 2022 AFC U23 Asian Championship qualififiers. India will face Oman, UAE and Kyrgyz Republic in the group stage starting October 24.

"I would say no time at all. But the main problem is we do not have enough information on the other teams. We need to find a balance in the team. There are 11-12 players who were part of the senior team. That is definitely going to benefit us. They know how we work. We will go out there to win each and every," suggested the Croatian.

'Biennial World Cup need of the hour?'

On ongoing debate of having a biennial World Cup, the former West Ham United coach opined, "Of course, football needs to be developed in every corner of the world. As India coach, I will be very happy if the world cup happens every two years. We will get more opportunities. But if the reason is primarily money and sponsorship, then I doubt whether it will benefit football."

