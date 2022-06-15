The India coach stressed on the need to remove foreigners from the I-League...

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac suggested that the I-League should be promoted as a platform to nurture young Indian talents and there is a need to prevent foreigners from playing for I-League clubs.

Stimac was speaking after India's 4-0 win over Hong Kong in the final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifier in Kolkata on Tuesday. The win saw India qualify as group toppers and the Blue Tigers will be playing in back-to-back Asian Cups for the first time in their history.

The Croatian coach, though elated after the result, took the opportunity to highlight how Indian football needs to keep moving forward. He said that India are still lagging in terms of the development of players and opined that there is still a long way to go before they can catch up with the top Asian teams.

'8-10 years behind top 8 Asian countries'

“In the Indian Super League (ISL) there is already the 3+1 rule. But we need to reduce foreigners altogether from I-League going forward if we want to go forward," he said.

"I need players playing as strikers or forwards and centre-backs. I need reasons why there is a need for foreigners in the I-League. I’d give you 100 reasons why there is no need for foreigners in I-League."

He further opined, "We need to start thinking about the future. We are 8-10 years late in the development phase. 8-10 years behind top-8 Asian countries. How will we get there when we want to get there? So let’s wake up!”

How did India perform in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifying final round?

India won all the three group stages matches against Cambodia (2-0), Afghanistan (2-1) and Hong Kong (4-0) to confirm their berth in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup as group winners.

This will be the fifth time in history that India will take part in the continental competition.