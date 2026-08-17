Brentford FC winger Kevin Schade used Saturday's 7-0 pre-season friendly rout of Eintracht Frankfurt to underline his ambition to finally establish himself in the Germany national team.

"Yes, of course. I think the cards have been reshuffled. Everyone wants to show themselves, and of course I want to push on again there," said Schade when asked about a possible fresh start under new Germany head coach Klopp.

Earlier against SGE, Schade stole the show with two goals and two assists. He needed just two minutes for his first, pouncing on an error in the Frankfurt defence and firing in for an early 1-0. He then set up the goals by Igor Thiago and Keane Lewis-Potter before putting the finishing touch on the win himself again to make it 7-0.

"I am of course satisfied. I would have liked to score three goals once you've already got two, but of course that's complaining at a high level. But the focus is on the whole team, and I'm very happy with the overall team performance," said the 24-year-old after the final whistle.

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Why did Kevin Schade not take part in the 2026 World Cup?

Despite strong form for Brentford last season, eight goals and four assists in 35 Premier League games, Schade missed out on the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico after former Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann decided against calling him up.

At the time of the nomination, Nagelsmann said Schade had a chance of making the World Cup squad, but that it would be a close call between the 24-year-old, Karim Adeyemi and Maximilian Beier (both BVB). In the end, only the latter made it into the tournament squad.

Back in 2023, Schade made his first international appearance under Hansi Flick and now has five caps and one assist for Germany. His last outing came in the World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg in November 2025.