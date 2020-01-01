Ighalo: Manchester United boss Solskjaer explains logic behind signing striker

The former Nigeria international made a surprise loan switch to the Red Devils on Deadline Day

boss Ole Gunnar believes the loan signing of Odion Ighalo gives his team another dimension to their play and also affords him the opportunity to grant intermittent rests to Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

The Norwegian coach was speaking after the Red Devils played out a 0-0 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, which saw them fail to capitalise on ’s 2-2 draw at earlier in their race for a berth.

Furthermore, Solskjaer stated that United’s involvement in several competitions meant they needed an extra body in attack.

“He (Ighalo) is a different type of striker, a proven goalscorer and a physical presence,” the coach said on Saturday.

“It’ll also give us a chance to rest Mason [Greenwood] and Anthony [Martial] at times, as we’ve got so many games coming up.

“We want to go far in the , we want to go far in the and we’ve got league games coming up, so it was important we had another type of striker to use.”

Ighalo could make his Premier League debut for Manchester United when they travel to top four rivals Chelsea on Monday, February 17.