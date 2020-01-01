'Ighalo is living his dream' - Nigerians react to Manchester United loan extension

The Red Devils announced on Monday that the 30-year-old will remain at the club until January 2021

Following the extension of Odion Ighalo's loan at until January 2021, Nigerians went on social media to celebrate the former Super Eagles striker.

Manchester United confirmed the extension of his contract on Monday after his initial loan expired on May 31.

Ighalo only joined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side on a four-month loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on January 31. After his impressive start to life in Manchester, the clubs reached an agreement to leave him in .

Before the suspension of football-related activities in the UK, the Nigerian forward returned four goals and an assist in eight games for United.

The agreement comes as good news for Ighalo and football enthusiasts back in who joined the 2019 top scorer in celebrating as he continues to live his childhood dream at Old Trafford.

Ighalo is truly grace driven!!!!



Congrats Jude🇳🇬 — Wendu (@Real_Munachi) June 1, 2020

Odion Ighalo won.



So happy for him. — . (@Nigerianscamsss) June 1, 2020

Ighalo couldn't have made a better decision — BrainySmurf🚩 (@thatguysihle11) June 1, 2020

Ighalo is really living his childhood dream and i'm overjoyed for him — Aquaphobic (@CantonaZW) June 1, 2020

Looks like the dream continues for Ighalo, what a story..A very inspiring one. If he eventually returns to shensua, he'd return a fulfilled man. And an accomplished dreamer..!. — Babajide Guerrero (@BabajideGuerrer) June 1, 2020

Ighalo is staying. Favor over labor 💀💀💀 — ZER0🎼 (@zeroismyname_) June 1, 2020

I'm happy to see Ighalo stay until January. It will help the younger lads out. If we do correct business with additions to other areas this coming window we can wait now until next January or next summer to sign a striker long term for the squad. #Ighalo #MUFC — A D A M 🔰 (@UnitedObsessed) June 1, 2020

God of Ighalo I dey wait you o 🤲🏾🤲🏾 — Miccoli (@Mc_nevis) June 1, 2020

Very happy, both for Ighalo and my club...🙏❤️❤️❤️ — Helle🇳🇴 (@Helle66221114) June 1, 2020

I’m happy with Ighalo extending, he’s done well since he’s come in. But for me, @masongreenwood should be starting every game now, he is really special and has proved already that he is ready #mufc #ighalo #Greenwood — Ben Price (@benprice84) June 1, 2020

So Ighalo gets to play for the club of his dreams and by January go make more money for the next three years. God, your son needs this kind of blessing 🙏🙏🙏 — ♣Second Adam 😁 ♣©™ (@isojeuba) June 1, 2020

Viva Ighalo!!!! ❤️ — Jordan Kerr (@07jordie) June 1, 2020

Ighalo staying with United till January is good news, Ole must just make it permanent, he must retire there — Sgaps® (@OfentseZA) June 1, 2020

@ighalojude extends his loan with @ManUtd which means his time with the club now has an official end date⏳. Imagine the levels of drive and motivation mans gonna put in for the next 7 months🙌🏽 #Ighalo #manunited — Hennything Is Possible🐓 (@Tarique_H88) June 1, 2020

Ighalo nwanne...do come back 9ja NAT team oh. Guy is living his dream...best wishes ahead! https://t.co/q4ChGVWEaC — Chijioke Agbogu (@bombo247) June 1, 2020

See me actually shedding tears of joy for Ighalo... guy is blessed and favoured! — Damilola Michael Ige aka Calculus (@idmcalculus) June 1, 2020

Favour Over Labour



Odion Ighalo

Nickname: Igwe Ighalo



Manchester United’s Naija boy. 🇳🇬🔴 pic.twitter.com/t0YvnZHtnE — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) June 1, 2020

Ighalo!!! Man of the people. I'm delighted he's staying till January — Tunday!!! (@SADAUZY) June 1, 2020