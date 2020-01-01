Ighalo fails to eclipse 95-year Manchester United record against LASK

Despite featuring from start to finish against the Austrians, the Nigerian striker could not break the Red Devils’ record set in 1925

Odion Ighalo’s incredible goal scoring run finally came to an end on Wednesday against LASK, which meant the Nigerian striker could not topple a record that has stood for 95 years.



The former man had scored in each of his first four competitive starts for the Old Trafford giants, a record set by Jimmy Hanson.



Hanson achieved the feat in 1925 when he scored in consecutive starts against , Blackpool, and , albeit, he was forced to retire following a serious injury five years later.

Ighalo was presented with a chance to eclipse the Englishman’s record having been handed a starter’s place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in Wednesday’s Round of 16 clash, however, he could not find the net against Valerien Ismael's men who bowed 2-1 despite taking the lead through Philipp Wiesinger.

Almost the perfect start to the second half but @IghaloJude's low effort is saved.#MUFC #UEL pic.twitter.com/FqqASNFDOm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2020

Despite seeing every minute of action - where he accounted for just one shot on target, four dribbles and 16 passes – the 31-year-old was unable to put the ball behind goalkeeper Alexander Schlager.

The former Watford man began his scoring run with a goal in United’s 5-0 victory over in February, before scoring twice against Derby County in the in early March.

On his third start for Solskjaer’s team, against LASK Linz in the Europa League, he scored and contributed an assist in a 5-0 victory, before opening the scoring against Norwich in a FA Cup quarter-final tie.

Notwithstanding his immense scoring record in matches in which he’s started for Manchester United - all of which have been in cup competitions - Ighalo is yet to score in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

Following his loan move to the English side on transfer deadline day from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, the 2019 Golden Boot winner became an instant hit scoring four goals in his opening seven games to become the toast of the club’s fans – which earned him a contract loan extension with the Old Trafford outfit until January 2021.

United will now prepare for the meeting with -slaying Copenhagen in on August 10. As for LASK, they have three friendlies scheduled before their 2020-21 season starts in the domestic cup against Siegendorf on August 27.