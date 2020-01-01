Igboun and Njie’s goals power Dynamo Moscow to victory in Russian Premier League opener

The African stars found the back of the net as the White-Blues kicked off their 2020-21 campaign on a winning note

’s Sylvester Igboun and ’s Clinton Njie powered Dynamo Moscow to a 2-0 win against Ural in their first game of the 2020-21 Russian Premier League season.

Njie opened the scoring for the visitors at the Ekaterinburg Arena on Monday afternoon while Igboun sealed the triumph with his header just before the hour-mark.

The Cameroon international finished off a counter-attack in the 38th minute with his right-footed strike, after benefitting from Sebastian Szymanski's pass.

The strike was Njie’s first goal for the White-Blues since his maiden goal against in October 2019.

After resuming for the second 45 minutes with a 1-0 lead, Igboun helped Dynamo Moscow doubled their advantage with his header in the 59th minute.

The Nigerian forward was later replaced in the 76th minute by Vladislav Karapuzov while Njie made way for Sergey Slepov's introduction in the 89th minute.

Igboun recently joined Kirill Novikov's side on a permanent deal from rivals Ufa after impressing on loan during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 29-year-old will be hoping to surpass his tally of two goals in 20 league matches for Dynamo Moscow last season after his bright start to the new campaign.

Njie will also be looking to establish himself in the Russian capital after an unconvincing debut campaign where he scored just a goal in 19 league appearances.

The Indomitable Lions star joined Novikov's men on a four-year deal last summer after spending three years at .

Monday’s victory moved Dynamo Moscow to third in the Russian Premier League table, level on three points with leaders Krasnodar and second-placed CSKA Moscow after just a game.

Igboun and Njie will aim to help the VTB Arena outfit continue their fine start to the season when they host newly-promoted Rotor Volgograd for their next game on August 15.