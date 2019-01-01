‘If I owned a football club, I’d want Neymar’ – Barcelona move backed by Juninho

A former Brazil international can understand why a fellow countryman is wanted back at Camp Nou, with summer transfer talk continuing to build

A proposed return to for Neymar has the support of Juninho, with a former international saying of a fellow countryman: “If I was the owner of a football, I’d want to have him too.”

Those at Camp Nou are said to be piecing together plans to bring a South American star back to Camp Nou.

Neymar departed Catalunya for in the summer of 2017, but is said to be looking for a way out of Parc des Princes after two seasons.

Barca are open to the idea of re-signing the 27-year-old, but only if certain criteria – such as apologising for leaving and lowering his salary demands – are met.

Juninho can understand why the Liga champions are prepared to consider wiping the slate clean with Neymar as he remains one of the top talents in world football.

The ex- midfielder told EFE: “If I was the owner of a football club, I'd want to have Neymar too.

“He's one of the best players in the world. Who wouldn't want a player like that in their team?”

While Neymar boasts an impressive record from a previous stint at Camp Nou, international team-mate Philippe Coutinho has struggled to prove his worth with Barca.

He has, however, impressed during Brazil’s run to the Copa America final and Juninho believes the 27-year-old has plenty to offer.

“He had the opportunity to create space for other players. His role is very important for the national team,” added the 2022 World Cup winner.

Juninho feels Brazil are well placed to claim a Copa crown on home soil this summer.

They edged out arch-rivals Argentina 2-0 in the semi-finals, with a professional performance seeing them keep Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero quiet to secure another clean sheet.

“We had a very good performance with individual players playing very well, like Gabriel Jesus, Daniel Alves and also Alisson, who was very confident,” said Juninho.

“I think they make a difference, it is important that in competitive matches we look at the finer details to win.”

Brazil, who have been without the injured Neymar since seeing him pick up an unfortunate pre-tournament injury, are set to face Peru in the Copa America final on Sunday.