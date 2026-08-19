When Joy-Lance Mickels decided to move to Azerbaijan in the summer of 2021, plenty around him met it with scepticism. "A lot of my friends said to me: if I move to Azerbaijan, I can end my career straight away, because the step is virtually the same as ending it," Mickels recalled around a year and a half later in an interview with Transfermarkt.

A future in the Azerbaijani league was hardly what he had once imagined. The attacking player had made a name for himself in Borussia Mönchengladbach's youth ranks, ranked among Germany's best scorers at U19 level and dreamed of a Bundesliga career. That has not happened, at least not yet. But Mickels could soon realise another dream, the Champions League, after taking a very roundabout route.

Ignoring the doom-mongering from his friends, Mickels moved to Azerbaijan in 2021 and signed for Sabah FK, a club only founded a few years earlier. "For whatever reason, I found the offer exciting, interesting and exotic at the same time. In the end I thought to myself: I only have a short time as a professional footballer. Why not give it a try? Especially as you can potentially take part in the Europa Conference League," he said at the end of 2022, when his ambitions on the international stage were still far more modest.

Will Joy-Lance Mickels soon play in the Champions League with Sabah FK?

Now, instead of the Conference League, the Champions League is within touching distance, with Mickels and co set to play the first leg of the play-off away to Hapoel Beer Sheva on Wednesday evening (9pm). Either the Israeli champions or Sabah will celebrate their Champions League debut next season. Mickels has played a major part in taking them to the brink of meetings with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal.

Sabah entered Champions League qualifying in round one at the start of July, and Mickels scored the crucial opener in the 2-1 away win in the second leg against Welsh serial champions The New Saints. In round two, the Siegburg-born forward struck again in the 2-0 second-leg away win over KuPs in Finland. Then came the toughest test so far in round three: Sabah had lost the first leg 2-1 at Danish champions Aarhus GF, but turned the tie on its head with a ferocious 4-0 home win in the return leg. Mickels slipped in the pass for the opener and later scored the soothing third goal himself.

Can the left winger, now 32, finally sample football at the absolute top level on the pitch? That had once been his big target as a youth prospect at Gladbach.

He scored 17 times in 2012/13 in his second year at U19 level in what was then the U19 Bundesliga West. He also caught the eye in an internal test match against Borussia's Bundesliga side and underlined his eye for goal with a strike. "At that point, I was firmly convinced that I would become part of the first team," Mickels stressed years later.

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That immediate leap to the very top did not come, and he was instead meant to push his case through the second team. Then came a bitter blow. A knee injury forced him out for several months in his first senior year, and he made only four brief substitute appearances for Gladbach II. Fresh hope arrived with an unexpected call from Gelsenkirchen in the summer of 2014, as Schalke were determined to sign Mickels for their second team, with the prospect of more.

Joy-Lance Mickels: training highlights at Schalke, but a lack of professionalism

Even after joining S04, he was still carrying that knee injury, but a few weeks later he was ready for his first Regionalliga appearances. Roberto Di Matteo, then first-team coach of the Royal Blues, was apparently quickly convinced by Mickels' qualities and brought him into first-team training. "After the first session, Roberto Di Matteo came over to me and said: you'll stay with the professionals for the time being. At that moment, a dream came true for me, also because Schalke are an unbelievably great club," Mickels recalled.

Back then, Schalke were still one of Germany's top clubs, playing in the Champions League and packed with stars. Training alongside Kevin-Prince Boateng, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Benedikt Höwedes had been "magnificent", Mickels enthused.

Yet the breakthrough at S04 never arrived, and he did not make a single competitive appearance. "I wasn't as professional as I should have been," Mickels admits in hindsight. As a young player, he found it mentally difficult to train with the first team but only play in the Regionalliga.

"If I'm honest, I would have needed someone by my side to shake me awake and take me by the hand. Not every youth player can be left on his own. When you're in this bubble as a young player, you take everything for granted. That's often the mistake that leads to failure," Mickels knows today.

By 2016, his Schalke chapter was over, and from then on he tried to earn bigger opportunities through ambitious Regionalliga clubs. Mickels certainly delivered at Alemannia Aachen and Wacker Nordhausen, and at the start of 2020 he joined a third-division club for the first time with Carl Zeiss Jena.

Joy-Lance Mickels in Azerbaijan: "After two weeks I actually wanted to call it all off"

Following Jena's relegation to the fourth tier, Mickels, then 26, finally turned his back on German football in the summer of 2020. A year later, after a season with MVV Maastricht in the Dutch second division, he ended up in Azerbaijan when the offer arrived.

Life there started awkwardly: "After two weeks I actually wanted to call it all off. At that time I was still living in a hotel, didn't have a flat in Baku and hardly anyone spoke English," Mickels explained. Sabah FK are based in Masazir, a small town near the metropolis of millions and Azerbaijani capital Baku.

Only after moving into a flat in central Baku, getting proper contact with the locals and settling into the team did everything change. He then found his feet quickly in his new home after all. He said he had matured with age and had long since become far more reflective than in his Gladbach or Schalke days: "I used to spend a lot of time on the PlayStation, today I spend a lot of time in the gym and focus on recovery. I also pay attention to good and healthy nutrition."

On the pitch, things clicked straight away at Sabah, where he immediately became a regular and chipped in with goals. After 28 goal involvements in 35 league games in 2022/23, big money from Saudi Arabia came calling and Mickels took the step to Al-Faisaly, then a second-division club. Things went reasonably well, but the spell was brief and after only a year the attacking player returned to Azerbaijan.

Will the dream of European football finally come true?

These days, the fans at Sabah love him and he has grown fond of the country, its people and the football there. "The league is very robust and physical. The defenders are classic ankle-biters. You get physical treatment in every game here and it gets painful," he says of daily life in the Premyer Liqa. The young club have improved continuously, but Mickels' dream of a European league phase still has not come true.

In 2024/25, Sabah's run ended in Conference League qualifying against St. Patrick's Athletic from Ireland. The previous year, as cup winners, Sabah were even allowed to dream of Europa League participation, but even a Mickels hat-trick against Celje of Slovenia, then still coached by former Frankfurt boss Albert Riera, was not enough to get through qualifying round one.

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Next, the biggest success in the club's history so far is meant to be followed straight away by another high point. In the spring, Sabah were crowned Azerbaijani champions for the first time, finishing above Qarabag Agdam. That is no small marker of quality, with Qarabag having reached the Champions League intermediate round last season and made waves in the league phase with 3-2 wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica, as well as a 2-2 draw against Chelsea.

Across the domestic league season, Sabah finished comfortably ahead of Qarabag, with nine points separating the two clubs at the end. Sabah also won both league meetings and knocked Qarabag out in the cup semi-finals.

Then, in Sabah's 2-1 home win in the league in December 2025, Mickels scored the equaliser along the way. The matchwinner, incidentally, was Aaron Malouda, son of former France international Florent Malouda, who spent last season at Sabah and recently moved to Swiss top club Basel.

Joy-Lance Mickels: international alongside his brothers

For Mickels, given his advancing football age, Sabah are no longer necessarily a springboard. But alongside the Champions League dream, another standout part of his time in Azerbaijan may mean even more to him personally: at the end of March, Mickels, who has roots in Rwanda, made his international debut for the African country.

Making it even more special, twin brother Joy-Slayd, who plays for Hibernians FC in Malta, and his brother Leroy, who is 15 months younger, also made their first appearances for Rwanda after recently moving from Zira FK in Azerbaijan to third-division side Waldhof Mannheim. Leroy even scored his first two international goals straight away in the friendlies against Grenada (4-0) and Estonia (2-0).

Those three brothers once shared the pitch for Gladbach's U19s, and now they are doing the same at senior international level. Joy-Lance Mickels has probably long since forgotten the sceptical comments that greeted his move to Azerbaijan five years ago. Even more so if, at the start of September, he gets to breathe in not just the air of Champions League qualifying but the real Champions League atmosphere for the first time.