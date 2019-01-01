'If he's serious, he has my number!' - Solskjaer responds to Ibrahimovic's Man Utd return comments

The Red Devils boss says the LA Galaxy striker can call him about re-joining the club if he really wants to come back to England

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has invited Zlatan Ibrahimovic to contact him if he is serious about returning to .

The Swedish striker, now playing in for , insisted he could still play in the Premier League after the Red Devils slipped to a shock defeat against in their last game – their first ever defeat by the Eagles in the Premier League.

United are short on attacking options at the moment, with only Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood left to call upon after Alexis Sanchez' loan move to Inter on Friday.

Ibrahimovic won the and the under Jose Mourinho at the Theatre of Dreams before a serious injury forced him off the field and eventually out of the club.

Solskjaer doubts that the move will happen, particularly given the player’s age, but has said that he is open to speaking with the forward if he is ‘serious’ about returning to Old Trafford.

"If he was 28, not 38 next month [maybe it would be possible]. There’s a big difference,” The Norwegian boss told a press conference.

“Zlatan had a great time here, he’s still doing well, it’s unfortunate he got his injury here. Who knows, he knows my number, he looked at my house. We can speak a native language, if he’s serious I'll always speak to Zlatan.

"I don’t think that will happen [Ibrahimovic returning to Manchester United], I think he’s had his time at the club, he’s had a fantastic career at the club."

Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals and registered 10 assists in just 53 games across all competitions with United and has registered a whopping 44 goals and 10 assists from just 49 appearances since moving to LA Galaxy.

In trademark Ibrahimovic fashion, the striker teased the possibility of a return to the English top-flight, before suggesting he was happy with his European career and was focused on winning silverware with his current employers.

"I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I’m here," Ibrahimovic told reporters.

"But Galaxy has me, so I’m sorry.

"Nah, I did my job in Europe. I enjoyed it, I have 33 trophies that I brought with me here and hopefully, I can get something here. And then we will see where that adventure finishes."