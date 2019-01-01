‘If he hadn’t played for Man Utd, maybe’ – Klopp laughs off Ibrahimovic to Liverpool question

The Reds boss has no need to bring another frontman into his “intense team”, but is hoping to see an enigmatic Swede continue his playing career

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off questions regarding a possible move from for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with the Reds boss not planning an approach despite being a big fan.

An enigmatic Swedish striker finds himself back on the market after severing ties with side the .

He has already bid farewell to America in typically outlandish style.

Ibrahimovic has posted on social media: “I came, I saw, I conquered.

“Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again.

“To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues... Now go back to watch baseball.”

Various landing spots have been mooted for Ibrahimovic as he drops back into the free agent pool.

He is now 38 years of age, but registered 31 goals in as many appearances during the 2019 season in the States and is said to be of interest to leading sides across Europe.

Klopp insists Liverpool are not one, with the Reds boss eager to point out that he has no space for a frontman who has previously represented an arch rival.

Quizzed by Sportbladet on whether he could be tempted to make a move, the German tactician joked: “If he had not played for before, then we might have considered him.

“No, but I'm not even sure he wanted to play here. We're a pretty intense team…

“With that said, I couldn't have had more respect for Zlatan.

“I love his whole career, love his efforts, love his confidence. While it may not always be right, it is entertaining anyway.

“He's a fantastic character and I really hope he doesn't stop playing football. The world will miss him too much.”

It was suggested at one stage that Ibrahimovic could make a return to Old Trafford after he starred for United under the guidance of Jose Mourinho in 2016-17 before suffering an unfortunate injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared to have left the door open, telling reporters when asked about supposed interest: “If he was 28, not 38 it would be a big difference.

“But Zlatan has had a great time here and, of course, he is still doing well and was unfortunate he got his injury here when he did.

“So, who knows? He knows my number. He never rented my house but he was looking at it, and we can speak our native language. If he’s serious I’ll always speak to Zlatan.”

A return to Italy for the former Juventus, Inter and AC Milan striker now appears to be the most likely option, with a number of sides in prepared to battle it out for his signature.