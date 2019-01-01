'I'd never heard of Jorginho before he went to Chelsea' - Italy international 'isn't the right fit', says Petit

The former Blues midfielder remains baffled as to why a summer signing at Stamford Bridge is being favoured to N'Golo Kante in a holding role

Emmanuel Petit claims to have never heard of Jorginho before his Chelsea move, with the Italy international considered to be the wrong fit for the role previously occupied by N’Golo Kante.

Upon inheriting the managerial reins at Stamford Bridge, one of Maurizio Sarri’s first pieces of business saw him to return to former club Napoli for a player he knows well.

Jorginho was acquired in a £57 million ($74m) deal and expected to slot seamlessly into a Blues side favouring a more creative approach to that delivered by Antonio Conte.

The 27-year-old impressed early on in the 2018-19 season, but has seen plenty of questions asked of his contribution over recent weeks as he fills the holding post that Kante once thrived in .

Former Chelsea midfielder Petit is among those still struggling to come to terms with Sarri’s decision to tinker with a winning formula .

The Frenchman told Paddy Power: “Sarri's decision to move Kante away from his original position, where he was probably the best in the world over the past two or three years, surprised me.

“Kante says he's learning and taking pleasure in this new position.

“He doesn't want to make waves - we all know in France how humble Kante is, so he will never cause trouble.

“But can anyone explain why you move Kante out of his best position in favour of Jorginho?”

Petit added: “I'd never heard of Jorginho before he went to Chelsea, and I've nothing against him, but he isn’t the right fit for the Premier League.

“When you have players who play so well in a certain position, why would you move them somewhere else?”

Jorginho was among those overrun by Manchester City in Chelsea’s latest outing.

The Blues never got to grips with the reigning Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium, despite trying to go toe-to-toe with Pep Guardiola’s table-topping side.

Sarri’s troops paid the price for that approach as they were crushed 6-0.

With that humbling reversal still fresh in the memory, it has been suggested that a manager only appointed a matter of months ago may already be on borrowed time in west London.