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Ingvar Jonsson has died. The 37-year-old goalkeeper for reigning national champions Víkingur was a former Iceland player who was part of the Euro 2016 squad. He died on Wednesday 25 November after a long battle with cancer.

Víkingur announced the news: "It is with great sadness and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear friend and team-mate Ingvar Jonsson, Víkingur's goalkeeper, on Wednesday 25 November, surrounded by his loved ones. The thoughts of everyone at the club and all Víkingur supporters are with his family and loved ones. We offer our deepest condolences".

His final appearance came on 3 May against Keflavik. Jonsson won four national titles and three Icelandic Super Cups during his career. He also played in Norway for Start, Sandnes and Sandefjord, and in Denmark for Viborg.

Jonsson made eight appearances for Iceland and was part of their memorable campaign in France in 2016, when Iceland stunned Europe by reaching the quarter-finals in their first European Championship finals appearance.