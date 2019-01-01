Ibrahimovic: Scoring goals is easy, you just have to be like Zlatan

After setting a new LA Galaxy record, the Swedish striker claimed it is easy to score goals if players can "be like Zlatan"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic broke an goalscoring record in Sunday's 7-2 win over Kansas City and said finding the target is easy for him.

Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick in Sunday's rout, taking him to 26 goals for the season, surpassing Carlos Ruiz as the player with the most league goals in a single season for the Galaxy.

The victory moved Guillermo Barros Schelotto's men up to fifth in the Western Conference, boosting their play-off chances with four matches of the regular season remaining.

Former and star Ibrahimovic, however, was typically flippant in his response to bringing up his landmark tally.

"Scoring goals is easy, you just have to be like Zlatan and it's coming," said the 37-year-old, who is two goals behind leading scorer Carlos Vela.

"I try to help the team in the best way and that is by scoring goals. I scored and I have to keep going, I have to help my team in the best way and that is to score goals and make it easier for everybody."

Despite the large margin of victory, the Galaxy did not have it all their own way at Dignity Health Sports Park, where Felipe Gutierrez put Kansas ahead before Ibrahimovic equalised and the hosts ran riot in the second half.

Joe Corona headed the hosts in front after the interval, with Ibrahimovic's second goal of the match setting the club's new record before Uriel Antuna got in on the act.

"It's a great result, it was a good game," said Ibrahimovic.

"The result says something else but the first half was very even, we played against a good team which plays good football. In the second we were stronger and when we got the opportunities we were scoring so that was the difference.

"It's good, we still have four games to go. To win, to get the confidence, even to score many goals for the goal difference. Everyone did a good job, even if we were a little bit tired in the end, but we did a good job."