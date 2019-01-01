Ibrahimovic quiet on future plans amid talk of possible Man Utd return

The enigmatic Swedish striker is currently on the books of MLS side the LA Galaxy, but is approaching the end of his contract with no extension agreed

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is giving little away when it comes to his future plans, although the Swede has admitted that his next outing for the “could be” his last as he continues to be linked with a return to Europe – potentially at .

At 38 years of age, the enigmatic frontman has no intention of hanging up his boots just yet.

He is, however, approaching the end of his current contract in and may decide to take on a new challenge whenever the Galaxy’s campaign comes to a close – as they prepare to face Minnesota United in the play-offs.

For now, chasing down another major honour is the sole focus for Ibrahimovic.

After that quest comes to a close, then attention can shift towards his next destination and whether another stint at Old Trafford is something that would appeal to him.

Ibrahimovic has told reporters when asked about his plans and whether a meeting with Minnesota could be his farewell to the States: “Could be.

“There are no other thoughts, I respect my contract. If I leave you will have less to write about.

“If I stay you will still have something to write about. Let's see what happens. But let's focus on the play-off. I think [my future] is not the right thing to discuss.

“I've had a good time, good experience. I've learned a lot on how it works here, still a work in progress.

“I've enjoyed it and that's the most important. I came back from my injury and came like a little kid that just wanted to enjoy football. MLS gave me the opportunity and I took it.”

Pressed further on the factors which could influence his decision to either stay or go, Ibrahimovic added: “I mean, a lot of things, a lot of things. But let’s focus on the play-offs.

“It’s not the right thing to discuss. Being respectful to my club and my team-mates, it’s not the moment to speak about this.”

While reluctant to be drawn on his future at present, Ibrahimovic has stated in the recent past that he may be tempted to return to Europe.

The former , , , , , Milan, and United striker has said: “Oh, 100 per cent, I know I could still make the difference, both in and in other countries.

“I'd do better than the players who are there now. My contract expires in December, and I don't know what will happen after that.”

Ibrahimovic also said jokingly back in August that he could rejoin United amid their struggles to bring form and fitness out of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial: “I could play easy in the Premier League, so if United needs me, I'm here.”