Ibrahimovic hints at La Liga return with cryptic Instagram message

The 38-year-old has suggested that his next move will be back to Spain, where he played for Barcelona, after his deal with the LA Galaxy expired

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suggested that he could be set for a return to .

The former international striker’s deal with the in is up after they were defeated 5-3 in a thrilling Western Conference semi-final loss against city rivals LAFC.

Reports had suggested that the 38-year-old could consider a return to Europe, with the Italian press hopeful that he might pick a side. However, it seems that the attacker may be about to have a second shot at cracking the Primera Division.

On his Instagram stories, he posted a brief video, in which he stated: “Hola Espana! Guess what? I’m coming back.”

During his 20-year career, the globe-trotting superstar has spent only one year in La Liga. It proved to be a frustrating experience with Pep Guardiola’s , where his individual style meant that he was not trusted in the tiki-taka approach of the Catalan club, causing a falling out with the coach.

Consequently, Ibrahimovic did not play the starring role that he is used to, despite scoring 22 times in 46 outings, including once at the beginning of the 2010-11 season, which he spent on loan to .

Zlatan has been a serial winner throughout his career, which he started at before graduating to , and . Then came his brief Spanish cameo before the deal with the Rossoneri was made permanent.

In 2012, he became the flagship figure at , who were blossoming under their new Qatari ownership and he remained in longer than any club in his career, playing four full seasons, during which he became the Parc des Princes side’s record scorer with 156 – a tally since eclipsed by Edinson Cavani.

A move to the Premier League and followed in 2016, though his time at Old Trafford was decimated by a serious knee injury picked up against in the .

One of the results of that issue was that he was released from his contract early and allowed to join the LA Galaxy, where he proved a smash hit, scoring 52 goals in 56 MLS fixtures.

Ibra, meanwhile, has been known throughout his career for his fiery nature and outspoken comments, which were evident again in his final outing for the Galaxy.

Speaking to the media, he said: “If I stay, I think for MLS it’s good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don’t stay, nobody will remember what MLS is.”