Ibrahima Niane: Metz forward out for ‘several months’ after ligament injury

The Senegalese striker may not feature for the Stade Saint-Symphorien outfit for the rest of the year

side Metz have confirmed Ibrahima Niane will be out of action for ‘several months’ after rupturing his cruciate ligament on Wednesday.

The forward has been delivering outstanding performances in the 2020-21 campaign before injury cut short his fine showings.

The 21-year-old Senegalese currently leads the Ligue 1 top-scorer chart with six goals in six appearances for the Maroons, including his first career hat-trick against Lorient on October 4.

The forward’s impressive performances ensured Metz’s 15th place on the league table after two wins, one draw and three losses.

The former U20 star could now spend the rest of the year on the sidelines following the ligament problem.

“Ibrahima Niane suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in his knee on Wednesday. The Garnet striker will therefore be absent from the elite grounds for several months,” read a statement from the club website.

“The whole of FC Metz are united behind this young striker in this event, and hopes to see him again on the elite grounds as soon as possible.”

Niane arrived at Stade Saint-Symphorien in 2017 from Generation Foot, teaming with the youth setup before he was promoted to the senior side.

The forward has since made more than 90 appearances for the side across all competitions and bagged 11 league goals.

Niane could miss several games for Metz, starting with their Ligue 1 clash against Angers at Stade Raymond-Kopa on Sunday.

The Maroons will be expected to bank on Senegal’s Pape Yade and Mali international Adama Traore during the absence of the 21-year-old.

Niane has featured for Senegal U20 and will hope to continue his impressive showings at club level after his return from injury.