Defender Daniel Carvajal is officially without a club after leaving Real Madrid, which means he can sign for a new side at any time, even outside the transfer window. Lately, speculation has linked him with a move to Liverpool.

"I believe Liverpool, Carvajal and a right-back are being talked about. So, yes, I would say Liverpool," former England international Joleon Lescott said on TNT Sports, adding to the rumours. Transfer insider David Ornstein did not contradict him.

Liverpool's concerns at right-back are no secret. Conor Bradley still faces a lengthy spell out after his knee operation, and the versatile Joe Gomez is also injured.

For coach Andoni Iraola, Jeremie Frimpong is currently the only option, although the former Leverkusen player has yet to convince. Barcelona loanee Ronald Araujo was therefore tried in that role in the 2-0 win at Ipswich Town.

In Madrid, Carvajal did not get a new contract after 450 competitive appearances. He played only a bit-part role for Los Blancos last season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in October 2024 and making his comeback in the summer of 2025.