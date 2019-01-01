'I would have loved to have been coached by him' - Xabi Alonso hails Klopp for work at Liverpool

The Spaniard regrets never having had the chance to play under the German coach and continues to admire his managerial style from afar

Former midfielder Xabi Alonso has admitted he "would have loved" the opportunity to work with Jurgen Klopp during his playing days.

The one-time international played for the Reds between 2004 and 2009, winning the and the while establishing himself as a cult hero among supporters.

He then saw out the remainder of his career in and the with and , retiring from the game at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Since then Alonso has kept a close eye on Klopp's progress at his old club, with Liverpool now fighting for Premier League and European glory under his stewardship.

Speaking to Nico Rosberg in the latest edition of his Beyond Victory series, the 37-year-old hailed the Reds manager for his impact at Anfield and expressed his regret that they never crossed paths over the course of his career.

“I have played so many times against him, I would have loved to have been coached by him,” Alonso began.

“But I am really happy he’s in Liverpool, [he is a] top, top manager and he seems really passionate, because he gets really close to the players, but [is] as well a good thinker of the game.”

Liverpool are currently top of the Premier League by two points ahead of , having played a game more than the reigning champions.

Klopp's men have fixtures against Cardiff City, Huddersfield, Newcastle and left to negotiate between now and May, as they chase the club's first league crown in 29 years.

The Reds are also through to the semi-finals of the Champions League, with a huge showdown against now on the horizon.

Alonso hopes his former employers can finally win the title this season, as he added: "I really, really want [Liverpool to win the title] because we have been chasing it for so long, so long.

“I know how much it means for the club, for their supporters, [after] so long without winning it.”

Article continues below

The ex-Bayern playmaker has also responded when asked about Liverpool's chances of winning the Champions League: "Yes, they can.

"Because they reached the final last year so now they know how it feels to be there. But we will see.

“It’s going to be a great, great semi-final to watch and [I’m] really looking forward to it.”