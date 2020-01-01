'I work my ass off at PSG!' - Di Maria hits out after missing Argentina call-up

The 32-year-old attacker believes he's still in top form and his advancing age shouldn't see him excluded from the national team

star Angel Di Maria has hit out at 's decision not to call him up for upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Manager Lionel Scaloni named his squad earlier this week for games against and next month with Di Maria the most high-profile omission.

While the likes of Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala were all included, Di Maria missed out despite starring for PSG last season as they reached the final.

The 32-year-old scored 12 goals and contributed 23 assists in all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side last campaign and clearly feels he deserves to still be playing for his nation.

"I can't find an explanation, I have no words. Argentina's national team is the most important for me," Di Maria told radio show Closs Continental about not being included in the squad.



"If I work my ass off at PSG it is to have a chance in the national team and be able to compete. It's difficult to understand that being in a good moment I am not called.



"If I'm not called it's because they don't want to call me. I'll keep fighting to be in Argentina's national team.

"Am I old at 32? Many people say that I am already old, but I am 32 and I keep running in the same way, in every game I show that I'm not old, and I can be at the level of Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe."

After starring in a 3-0 win over Nice earlier this week, Di Maria took to social media and seemed to take a cryptic swipe at his national team omission.

“Whatever happens I will never lower my arms, I never did, less now," he posted on Instagram.

"I always fought and I fight for my goals and my dreams, now more than ever with my head held high to continue, continue and continue.”

Di Maria now faces a tough few weeks at club level after being handed a four-match ban for his involvement in a fiery melee with earlier this month.

The Argentine was accused of spitting by Andre Villas-Boas and he has subsequently been slapped with a hefty suspension after a review of the incident.