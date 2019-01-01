'I wasn't really nervous' - Chelsea starlet Mount reflects on whirlwind month after Blues and England debuts

The 20-year-old made his Premier League bow less than a month ago but is delighted to now be able to call himself a full Three Lions international

Mason Mount says he treated his debut against Bulgaria on Saturday as just another game of football – but admitted the first few weeks of the season have been something of a whirlwind.

Mount replaced Jordan Henderson after 67 minutes of the Three Lions’ 4-0 win in Euro 2020 qualifying, less than a month after making his competitive debut for .

Rewarded for his excellent form under Frank Lampard, the 20-year-old was thrilled to win his first cap, but said nerves never became a factor.

“I wasn’t really too nervous,” told Chelsea’s website. “It’s a game of football so it’s something that I’ve done all my life.

“When you come on, you just want to get on the ball, have your first touch, get that out the way and then try to influence the game.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling to make your debut for your country. It’s something that you dream of as a little kid.”

“I think the percentage of people that do it are very slim but I’ve been working hard for a long time and obviously it’s a proud moment for me and my family.

“It’s been a crazy last couple of months. Making my debut for Chelsea, then being called up to the England squad and making my debut today. It has been a blur.”

Mount was greeted after the full-time whistle by England boss Gareth Southgate, happy to congratulate his newest charge after an assured display.

Southgate is keen to keep refreshing his squad, with the likes of Declan Rice and Jadon Sancho also appearing against Bulgaria and players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Phil Foden and Callum Hudson-Odoi likely to enter the fold in future.

“He just said congratulations for making your debut and well done,” Mason said on Southgate.

“All the boys came up to me after the game in the dressing room saying well done. You can feel how tight the group is, we’re a young group but we’re fired up to win games and learn.”

England will look to continue their perfect start to European qualifying on Tuesday night, as they host Kosovo at St. Mary's Stadium.