In the civil case, the 56-year-old is demanding exactly €572,661.18 plus interest from an auditing firm. The legal dispute centres on the failed purchase of shares in a Munich artificial intelligence company. Lehmann invested €500,000 in 2020. The defendant firm held the money in trust.

Originally, the 2002 World Cup runner-up was to be guaranteed 500,000 shares at a preferential price of one euro each as part of a capital increase. At that point, according to official information, the actual value of the share was €6.50.

"I was approached by a friend to invest in his company," Lehmann told Munich Regional Court. The planned deal, however, then took an unexpected turn.

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Lehmann: "I was not told what my money was being used for"

The AI company wanted to use the fresh funds to buy a construction machinery business. That transaction ultimately collapsed because the target company was valued significantly lower than had been assumed beforehand.

The security then rapidly lost value. The former professional said he had not been informed about those events: "I was not told what my money was being used for."

Lehmann now accuses the firm of breaching its duty to inform. The company had known about the price decline but did not warn him. By the time of the allocation, the price was only €3.50.

How much money did Jens Lehmann lose on the share deal?

"I wanted to sell immediately," Lehmann stressed. His acquaintance at the time, however, who acted as a board member of the AI company, had talked him out of it. Looking back, Lehmann speculated: "He was probably afraid that the price would fall if I sold."

What he received was only a fraction of the agreed securities. "For that I was supposed to receive 500,000 shares. I only got 170,000," he explained.

In the view of his legal counsel, there was deception about the true value. If a transaction does not go ahead, a reversal must be offered.

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Jens Lehmann recently in the headlines because of 1860 Munich

The other side rejected the allegations and pointed to an adjustment to the contract under which the price per share had risen to €2.

Lehmann denies any such agreement: "My impression was that at some point my money was gone and I don't know what happened to it." His loss currently amounts to around €330,000, while the value of the securities is hovering at just under one euro.

He is now back in the headlines again within a very short space of time. Most recently, he strongly contradicted a report by Munich's tz about a parking ticket at the Grünwalder Stadion and made serious allegations against the police.



