‘I wasn’t given a fair chance at Ajax. That wasn’t down to my footballing ability, but...’

Maher Carrizo says Ajax did not give him a fair chance. The forward, on loan at FC Copenhagen, told Danish broadcaster TV2 Sport as much.

Ajax paid €6 million to bring Carrizo to Amsterdam at the start of 2026, but the move has not been an unqualified success. The Argentinian says he needs time, yet Ajax decided to loan him to FC Copenhagen. That was not part of his plan when he moved to Europe.

"It was a difficult period for me when I wasn't allowed to play," Carrizo says of his start at Ajax. "But I knew it wasn't because of my footballing ability, but because of the language and my limited English skills."

Despite struggling to settle in Amsterdam, Carrizo had hoped for more chances to show his qualities on the pitch. "I didn't really feel I was given the chance to show what I could do," he says. "That frustrated me and made me sad, because I had come here with a strong desire to show what I could do, but then didn't get that chance."

Now Carrizo has the chance to show Ajax made a mistake by loaning him out, but he has found life difficult in Copenhagen too. Last month, coach Bo Svensson dropped him from the squad after he arrived late for training.

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"It wasn't because I had deliberately done anything wrong, or because I had been out partying. I had simply misread the club's schedule," he explains. "We use an app to keep track of those things, and I didn't yet fully understand how it worked, so I saw the time for the following week."

"In Argentina, you might get a fine if you're late, but you still train with the team. Here in Europe, it's different. I was late, was sent away from training and that had consequences for the matches. But of course I have to learn from that. I don't think it will be long before I'm back at the level I know I can reach," he says.