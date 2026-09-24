In his book "Owning it", the 37-year-old says a prominent man sexually abused him at home in 2021. The perpetrator was later jailed for three years. Carroll gave evidence in court, a process he described as "humiliating, embarrassing and absolutely awful".

Carroll says it happened while he was asleep. A friend of his then partner, who was away at the time, had stayed over after coming round to watch a boxing match. Carroll eventually threw the man out of the house and knocked him unconscious when he tried to return to the scene of the crime.

"I was sexually abused - now I've said it. It is frightening even to think about it, and until now only a few people knew about it," Carroll writes in his book.

He said he only decided "at the very last minute" to include the incident in his book after discussing it with his girlfriend Lou Teasdale. "What happened to me has affected every aspect of my life," the nine-cap international reports.

Carroll continued: "I had to think about it every day, which made it hard for me to concentrate on anything else - including football." He admitted the "trauma" has still "not gone away".

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Which clubs did Andy Carroll play for in the Premier League?

Up front, Carroll played for Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham United, among others. Since July 2025, he has been a player and co-owner of amateur club Dagenham & Redbridge, who play in the National League South, the sixth tier in England.

Across his Premier League career, the striker made 248 appearances, scoring 54 goals and providing 29 assists. He scored twice in nine internationals for the Three Lions.