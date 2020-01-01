'I was playing with him on the PS4' - Leao joy at working with Ibrahimovic at AC Milan

The Swedish great is battling his way back to full fitness as the Rossoneri continue their Serie A title push

Rafael Leao is revelling in life at , saying he is learning so much from playing alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic - after being the Swede on his PlayStation.

At 21 years of age, Leao is 18 years younger than the Swedish legend. Ibrahimovic may be 39, but he is not ready to walk away from the game just yet and is spearheading a title charge at San Siro.

With an unbeaten 10-game run to start the season in Serie A, Milan lead city rivals by five points. Ibrahimovic’s efforts have been key to their rapid start, as he has 10 goals to his name from six appearances.

He is currently working his way back to full fitness from a thigh complaint he picked up in November, but is still an influence off the field.

Portuguese forward Leao is making his way in the game, and is taking the opportunity to learn from a player he idolised as a child.

"I was playing with him on the PS4," Leao told CBS Sports. "Then I moved to Milan and I'm playing with him, training with him in real life.

“Every day with him is an opportunity to improve. I'm very proud and I'm trying to listen and getting better every day with him.”

Leao has been impressed with the different sides of Ibrahimovic, and feels the former and forward can inspire his team-mates to great heights.

"Outside the game he plays, he laughs,” Leao said. “Inside the pitch, he's different. He's rude, he doesn't play. When you have him on the pitch, you can beat any team, it doesn't matter who they are.

“He's an icon. When you have him in the team, you can achieve great things.”

Leao feels Milan have an excellent blend of experience in the shape of Ibrahimovic and Simon Kjaer, and youth that coach Stefano Pioli is encouraging to express themselves.

“You have Ibra, he gives you the experience of playing , winning the ,” Leao said. “After him you have young players and a great coach. When [Pioli] comes to the match he says to us 'don't get pressured, play your game and enjoy.' When I hear that, that's what I do. I just enjoy the game.”