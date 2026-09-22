"I was close to joining Liverpool," the captain of the France national team told The Athletic. That was in 2016. Mbappe was 18 at the time and had just broken through as a professional at AS Monaco.

Several top clubs chased Mbappe, and his mother and adviser Fayza Lamari's (52) preference was Liverpool: "She wanted me to go there. But I didn't listen to her because I wanted to play in my city, in Paris. I didn't want to go abroad before I had made a name for myself."

Instead, Mbappe moved the following summer, initially on loan from the principality to Paris Saint-Germain, before an obligation to buy was triggered in 2018 for a fee of 180 million euros.

Liverpool had gone to great lengths to lure the young goalscorer to Anfield Road. Former Reds coach Klopp revealed that a few weeks ago in his role as a TV pundit during the World Cup on MagentaTV. The attempts to sign Mbappe had been "the most expensive non-transfer we have ever invested in".

Klopp then explained that the negotiations had taken a curious turn: "We flew with Liverpool from Blackpool to Nice. The whole Mbappe family got into the private plane with five rooms or something. Then we flew around in circles there, spoke to the family, ate well ..."

When presenter Johannes B. Kerner (61) asked why, Klopp replied: "We weren't allowed to be seen. We kept flying in circles, it was great - and then he went to Paris." Mbappe called Klopp's anecdote "a funny story".

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He chose PSG despite the huge impression Liverpool had made on his mother. Mbappe said: "My mother always said: 'You will play at Anfield. It will be madness for you.' She was there in the city, in the stadium, met the people and raved about how wonderful, family-oriented and big the club was." It was the stadium in particular that his mother had "fallen in love" with: "She watched several games on her own. She wanted to feel the atmosphere and picture me there."

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Yet for Mbappe, who comes from Bondy on the outskirts of Paris, the chance to chase goals at the Parc des Princes was even more tempting: "I chose PSG because I was born and raised in Paris. There was no better feeling than showing that I could become a star in my home city."

Mbappe stayed at PSG for six years and enjoyed huge success with the club. Among other things, he won six Ligue 1 titles and the French Cup four times there. With 256 goals in 308 games, he is also the club's record goalscorer. In 2024, he eventually joined Real Madrid on a free transfer.