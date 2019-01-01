'I was more than happy to sleep with the Super Cup!' - Liverpool penalty hero Adrian

The Spaniard tasted glory with the Reds in only his second game, and came out on top between the posts when he saved Tammy Abraham's effort

goalkeeper Adrian has admitted that would have gladly slept with the Super Cup after Liverpool's penalty shoot-out success against in Istanbul.

The Spaniard, making only his second appearance for the club since arriving on a free transfer, proved to be the hero between the posts when he blocked Tammy Abraham's effort to hand the Reds victory.

Drafted into action following an injury to regular shot-stopper Alisson, the 32-year-old had the distinct honour of helping Jurgen Klopp's side claim their second piece of silverware in three months in his first start for the club.

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the former West Ham man expressed his joy at picking up his first ever winners' medal and said that James Milner joked that the 'keeper should take the trophy home.

"After just one week, I played in the Super Cup and got this great feeling," he stated. "I felt full of happiness in myself.

"I was having dinner with the guys after the game and I spoke with Millie and he said, 'OK, do you want to take the trophy with you?'.

"I said, 'I will sleep with her, I'm more than happy to sleep with her!'."

"We are playing football to live these kind of moments, great moments. Obviously, like life, you can have good and bad moments in your career.

"But we need to enjoy these kind of games and these kinds of moments. You need to enjoy it with your family, best friends, with fans, with the team-mates. And also change the mentality like, 'Nothing is done, we need to keep playing'."

The ex-Betis man also made reference to manager Klopp's euphoric exclamation of his name in his post-match interview, where the German bellowed his keeper's name in the style of character Rocky Balboa, who memorably shouted the same phrase to his wife Adrian at the end of the 1976 film Rocky.

"In my time at West Ham many people called me like this," he added. "My name is funny to do this joke.

"The manager was great in that moment. Everyone was happy, smiling in that situation and the manager had a great moment.