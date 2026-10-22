Media pundit Ahmed Shobier launched a scathing attack on Al-Ahly's players after their 3-3 draw with Al-Qanah yesterday, Wednesday, in the Egyptian Premier League.

Al-Ahly trailed 3-2 until the 90+3rd minute, when Morocco's Achraf Dari struck the equaliser that salvaged a point.

The result sparked a huge wave of anger among the club's fans and officials, given how poorly the team had performed.

Shobier didn't hold back in his radio comments: "Al-Ahly are playing Al-Qanah at Cairo Stadium, so what's the natural thing to happen? Al-Ahly should be pressing from the edge of the penalty area, but what's not natural is for them to drop back to a third of their own half or even half of their own pitch."



He continued: "Is Al-Ahly a small club to defend after scoring a goal? It's a very strange and very odd thing. When the ball rebounds off the defence or the goalkeeper, you don't find anyone to clear the ball and get it out, which would be the natural thing. No, there's nothing, everyone just stands around looking at each other."

The former Al-Ahly goalkeeper added: "I swear to God, I was watching the Al-Ahly and Al-Qanah match in a state of astonishment. Al-Ahly had no pressing, no spirit, no fighting to win the ball back, not even any concentration in passing the ball, and I salute Al-Qanah for what they produced."

His verdict on the visitors was glowing: "To be honest, Al-Qanah lost two points rather than gaining one. Yes, Al-Ahly were more attacking and everything, but you scored the equaliser in the last two minutes. Al-Qanah were the better side because they were trailing and managed to come back once and twice and go 3-2 ahead."

Shobier reserved particular bafflement for Al-Qanah's third: "Al-Qanah's third goal was stranger than strange. The ball was played by goalkeeper Mohamed Shaaban, who hit it long, and there was only one Al-Qanah player, Mohamed Hamdy Zaki, who flew in with the ball in the middle of the defenders, one against three players. You're supposed to make sure the player doesn't get a one-on-one, but no, you carry on and then put it into your own net on top of that. What is this?! Honestly, the ABC of football isn't there."







