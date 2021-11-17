Heung-Min Son returned to Qatar after a gap of 10 years as South Korea beat Iraq 3-0 in a crucial 2022 World Cup qualifying game at the Thani bin Jassim Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The Tottenham star converted a spot-kick in his team's convincing win. South Korea are currently in the second position in Group B with 14 points from six matches, two behind leaders Iran and six more than third-placed UAE.

The last time Son was in Qatar was back in 2011 when he accompanied the South Korea National team at the AFC Asian Cup 2011.

Son, in what was his first major tournament, scored a solitary goal in the tournament, against India in a group stage tie which the Koreans had won 4-1. That was also his first-ever international goal.

Currently the skipper of the team, the Tottenham forward was understandably happy to contribute to his team's crucial win over Iraq.

What did Heung-Min Son say?

"It is true that the team as a whole has improved. As the captain of this team, my goal is to help the team members. I am happy as a member of this team. Of course, I want to come back here next year. I haven't got anything on my hands yet. I want to finish the final qualifier with the best form. I don't know when we will confirm our qualification, but I will do my best until the end," said Son.

Article continues below

The 29-year-old further mentioned that the experience of his national teammate Jung Woo-you, who plays in the Qatar Stars League for Al Sadd, will be of great help to South Korea in the remaining qualifying games as well as in the 2022 World Cup.

"It is a big dream to play in the World Cup as a player. I have come to Qatar and played several games. However, as my teammate (Jung Woo-young) are having good experiences in Qatar, his experience is a big help for the team. I think we should take his advice," said the Spurs forward.

"