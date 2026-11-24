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Luis de la Fuente is no longer content with what he has achieved with Spain. The man who led La Roja to the podium believes that what has been achieved so far is only the start of a bigger project, built around winning more trophies and competing at the very top of world football.

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With new challenges ahead, the Spain coach has revealed his biggest dream: staging the 2030 World Cup final on home soil. He didn't hold back on the ambition, confidence or pride.

De la Fuente was speaking at a ceremony held by Spanish newspaper Marca, where he received the "Marca Legend" award in recognition of his exceptional career and his achievements in charge of the national team.

The Spain boss was visibly moved as Vicente del Bosque, the former Spain head coach, and Marca director Juan Ignacio Gallardo handed him the award. The room was in festive mood, and the praise for his career kept coming.

De la Fuente made no secret of his delight, calling the award an important milestone in his career. But he won't rest on what he has achieved. If anything, it will give him extra motivation to keep working and win more.

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Arriving at the ceremony, the Spain coach said: "We have to keep working and achieving things, because what we are experiencing now is only the beginning, not the end of the road. It is just the beginning of very important things that we will work to achieve."

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Asked where he would keep the award at home, he replied with a smile: "I'll put it somewhere very special, so that everyone who visits me can see it."

Before the presentation, Del Bosque paid tribute to his successor, highlighting his professional character and his ability to manage a group. Success, he argued, isn't just about having a special group of players. It's about how you handle them and turn them into a cohesive team.

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Del Bosque said: "When we talk about Luis, we have to highlight his exceptional conduct throughout a career full of achievements. It is not enough to have the right players. You have to know how to manage and guide them, and understand that we are all part of one team."

He also recalled their time together in the corridors of the Spanish federation. Their meetings were always positive, he said, and their breakfast conversations kept coming back to the future.

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An emotional speech: family and friends behind the success

His speech after receiving the "Marca Legend" award was a deeply emotional one. De la Fuente steered clear of achievements and trophies, focusing instead on the people who had joined him on his journey and helped him reach where he is today.

He said: "There are moments in life when it is hard to put into words what you feel, and believe me, today is one of those moments. I receive the Marca Legend award with emotions that are hard to describe."

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He added: "When I was told I would be honoured with this award in recognition of my career, my first feeling was gratitude, although it came with a great deal of surprise. I know this award does not represent me alone. It embodies a journey that has lasted many years, full of work, passion, difficult decisions and successes, and even mistakes from which I learned a great deal."

He then turned to the people around him during his career: "Life has taught me that nobody gets where they are on their own. I remember everyone who believed in me at the start, the colleagues with whom I shared responsibilities, worries and joys, and everyone who taught me that doing your job well is a form of respect for others."

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His family and friends got a special mention too. They had been his true support, he said, especially in the difficult spells when things didn't go to plan.

He said: "I think of my family, who have been my silent support, not always visible. And I think of my friends, who stood by me in the hardest times and helped me get back up when things did not go the way I wanted. Without all of them, I would not be here today."

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For De la Fuente, the true value of success lies not in positions, titles or awards, but in people, values and the impact you leave on others' lives. He accepts this honour, he said, with the same passion and commitment he had when he started out.

He closed by thanking Marca, and Juan Ignacio Gallardo in particular, before making it clear he stands by his choices and his career: "If I had the chance to go back and take the same path again, I would do exactly the same thing, because it gave me the chance to meet special people like you, to learn from them and to share life with them."

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The World Cup and the Nations League: De la Fuente sets out his priorities

Spain's next ambitions were on the agenda too. Clara, a 10-year-old who had been picked in De la Fuente's ideal line-up, asked the coach straight out whether they could win the next World Cup.

His answer mixed realism with ambition: "Look, Clara, real success lies in fighting for a goal and doing everything you can to achieve it, and that is exactly what we will do. But first we have other challenges ahead of us. We want to win the UEFA Nations League, so we will try to do that."

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The Spain coach clearly doesn't want to get ahead of himself, even though he believes his side can compete for the world title. The UEFA Nations League sits among his current priorities, with the dream of a deep run at the 2030 World Cup still very much alive.

His standout comment came when he faced the question on every Spanish fan's lips: could his country host the 2030 World Cup final? De la Fuente didn't hesitate: "I want the 2030 World Cup final to be played in my country, in Spain."

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And so the Spain coach wrapped up an exceptional evening that looked back on his past achievements and ahead to his future ambitions. The "Marca Legend" award won't be the last stop in his career, he made clear. It's an incentive to keep making history with Spain.