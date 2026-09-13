Gary Neville was furious. The former Manchester United star let rip after Erling Haaland's goal stood in this evening's Premier League meeting between the two sides.

Manchester City edged the derby at Old Trafford today, Sunday, beating their hosts by a single goal in the fourth round of the Premier League.

Haaland struck the winner in the 60th minute, pouncing on a cross inside the six-yard box.

The assistant's flag went up for offside and the goal was chalked off. Then VAR stepped in and overturned the call.

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In its analysis of the incident, the Premier League said: "Erling Haaland scores a goal to give Manchester City the lead, but the assistant referee raises his flag to indicate that the Norwegian player was offside".

It added: "The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology reviewed the referee's decision not to award the goal on the grounds of offside, and determined that Haaland was in a valid position and recommended awarding the goal".

The statement continued: "The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology also considered that although Enzo Fernández was in an offside position, he did not play the ball".

Neville was having none of it. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "They've awarded the goal. I'm baffled. I need an explanation of the offside rule"

He added: "The officials will be nervous about this goal. When they look back, they'll realise they got it wrong".

Pressing his point, he went on: "The question is: does Fernández, who is offside, prevent Lisandro Martínez from getting the ball? Yes, he does".

Fans rounded on referee Michael Oliver and the VAR officials over the decision. Roy Keane, another former Red Devil, was among those convinced Enzo had clearly interfered with play.

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