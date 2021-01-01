'I used to do this dance after a load of Bacardi and Coke' - Keane mocks Lingard celebration

The 28-year-old celebrated his goal against Leicester in style but the former midfielder was not impressed

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has mocked Jesse Lingard's goal celebration against Leicester on Sunday.

The England international struck twice for West Ham as they beat the Foxes 3-2 in the Premier League encounter.

Lingard celebrated with a dance in front of his team-mates and Keane joked that it is the kind of dance he used to do.

What did Keane say?

Asked to give Lingard's dance marks out of 10, Keane said on Sky Sports: "One. I used to do this dance before, usually after a load of Bacardi and Coke.

"When he scores goals like that I suppose I have to give him a little bit of credit."

Lingard back to his best

Lingard has been in incredible form since joining West Ham on loan from United in January.

The 28-year-old now has eight goals and three assists from just nine Premier League games this season.

His current run matches his best record in a single season in the English top flight. The last time he scored as many goals was in 2017-18 when he scored eight in 33 games for the Red Devils.

Only Tomas Soucek has netted more in the Premier League for West Ham this season, with the midfielder on nine goals and one assist.

West Ham closing in on top-four finish

The Hammers are fourth in the league after Sunday's win, sitting a point ahead of Chelsea and one behind Sunday's opponents.

David Moyes' team will face Newcastle next Saturday before they host Chelsea on April 24.

