"I am sad, that is normal. It was a shock. My son could have gone through the big door, and instead he went through the small door," Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro (71) told the Portuguese magazine TV 7 Dias. "But that does not matter, God will take care of it." Because of the incidents, she said she "cried a little. That also helps, to let something out. We have to get through this now."

Ronaldo left the Portugal national team camp in Denmark last week after a disagreement with national team coach Jorge Jesus. The fallout was immediate, with fierce debate following and even politics getting involved.

He then set out his version of events in a detailed statement and used it to launch a sharp attack on Jesus. Whether he will play for the Portugal national team again remains, for now, an open question.

Ronaldo's mother: "He has always been Portugal's hero"

Speaking to his mother by phone after leaving, Ronaldo tried to calm the situation, as she has now revealed: "He said to me: 'Mum, don't worry. I will tell the truth when we are all together.' And I replied: 'Okay, my son, turn this around again.' And that was it. I told him to stay calm, but well, his head made him do it. We will see. I gave him all my support, it was of no use. But that does not matter. He has given Portugal so much, that is why he is always there. He has always been Portugal's hero."

His mother believes the Portuguese do "not appreciate Ronaldo as they should. But that is simply the Portuguese person we have." His sister Elma Aveiro had also recently come to Ronaldo's defence on social media.

Since making his Portugal debut in 2003, Ronaldo has played 234 times for the national team and scored 146 goals. In 2016, he led Portugal to the European Championship, the country's first major title.