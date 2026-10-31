"It helps sometimes. The past week has been very hard for my family and me. My father was always there with me, always by my side, supporting me. He believed in me at times when I didn't believe in myself. That's why it's hard to come back," Kimmich explained after the match.

After the death in his family, the 31-year-old missed the recent matches against FC Arsenal, SC Freiburg and 1. FC Magdeburg. He returned to the starting line-up against Borussia Dortmund and captained Bayern Munich throughout the match.

Why was Joshua Kimmich absent for Bayern Munich in recent weeks?

Back on the pitch, Kimmich found himself thinking about his father. "When I'm on the pitch is when I think about him most. Even so, it was important for me to come back and try to return to normal everyday life. Even though you sometimes wish the world would stand still, it unfortunately, and fortunately, keeps turning. So I'm glad to be back. The sympathy shown by the club, the DFB and the people around me was very special. It meant a great deal to me," the Bayern player said.

His father's words also stayed with him: "My father always said: 'At the end of the day, it's only football.' You always have to keep that in mind. Health is the most important thing. That's why it's very bitter that the three of them are now sidelined."

Kimmich was also referring to Bayern Munich's injury absences. In the Klassiker, Bayern Munich had to substitute Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry, and later Michael Olise, after they picked up knocks. Saibari, in particular, did not look in good shape after injuring his ankle in a challenge with Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

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Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac, who knows Kimmich well from their time together at Bayern Munich, briefly put an arm around his former player during the match and offered his condolences. "He had written to me during the week, which I found very special. So I thanked him for it," Kimmich said.

Afterwards, Kovac explained the gesture: "We all know that Jo's father has died. Of course, I offered him my condolences straight away. It's the least you can do. He's a great guy."

On the pitch, Kimmich and Bayern had to settle for what felt almost like a disappointing draw. Bayern Munich twice took the lead through Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano, but Dortmund responded each time.

Bayern hit the woodwork several times. Harry Kane also missed a penalty, denying them a possible win. "We keep going. We want to deliver results. It's important that we support one another and are there for each other. We're not in a complete crisis. We drew today. I think everyone who saw the match knows we should have won," Kimmich said.