In an interview with Sport Bild, VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß said he is fully convinced by the qualities of the 21-year-old forward and expects to see him in a Germany shirt very soon.

"I believe Dzenan is capable of making the step up to the national team. We as a club spent such a transfer fee because we all have great imagination when it comes to what his future path could look like," Hoeneß explained.

Hoeneß described Pejcinovic as an incredibly flexible player who can "score goals with his right foot, with his left foot and with his head". He said the centre-forward has "many qualities" that would suit his team extremely well in the coming season.

Despite that, the 21-year-old is still waiting for his first senior international cap. At youth level, though, he has represented every Germany age group from the Under-15s to the Under-21s. He was still playing for the latter as recently as March this year and scored two goals in seven matches overall.

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When will Dzenan Pejcinovic make his debut for VfB Stuttgart?

Just last week, Stuttgart officially announced the signing of Pejcinovic. He joined the Swabians from VfL Wolfsburg for a transfer fee of 25 million euros. Only the deal for Deniz Undav last summer saw VfB pay more for a player.

For 2025/26, the 21-year-old is set to provide another option at centre-forward after Undav and Ermedin Demirovic had alternated there following Nick Woltemade's surprise departure to Newcastle United.

Friday could bring his debut for the 2025 DFB Cup winners, with Stuttgart away to Hansa Rostock in the cup for their first competitive match of the season.