Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Why are Bayern Munich's bosses speaking so openly about Jamal Musiala's situation? Dietmar Hamann has a theory.

He believes Bayern Munich may know more about Musiala's situation than the public does.

“I assume there may be a medical condition that the public doesn’t yet know about, but Bayern do,” the former Germany international said on Sky ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga matches.

On Friday, Bayern's former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge made stark comments immediately after the German record champions' 1-1 draw against 1. FC Cologne about the Musiala situation . He went further than Uli Hoeneß or Jan-Christian Dreesen had.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It is known that he has a health problem. And it is known that he has a contract involving very substantial sums,” Rummenigge said, echoing their concerns. “I think it is responsible and entirely normal for a club to have to consider how to deal with that.”

Related Topics

Next matches LIL Champions League 15:00 FCB Watch

Bayern's bosses apparently have serious doubts about whether Musiala can return to his former level, given his injury history and his neurological dysfunction, which causes brief, temporary but readily treatable absence seizures . “Unfortunately, what we know suggests that it will be difficult for him to return to the level he has often shown here in this stadium,” Rummenigge explained.

That was why they needed to “talk to the player, to his family and, above all, to his agency, because then, with all due respect, those sums are no longer financially viable”, Rummenigge continued. He was even asked about a possible sale of Musiala. “I can’t imagine Jamal wanting to leave the club or any other club buying him under these circumstances,” Rummenigge replied. “We have handled this very sensitively with the player and we are all interested in seeing him return at his best. But what if that doesn’t happen? Then we still have to think about the finances.”

Getty Images

Advertisement

Dietmar Hamann does not expect Bayern Munich to sell Jamal Musiala

Hamann could see why Bayern's bosses had taken that approach. Musiala earns “a high salary, a sale is currently out of the question – as he [Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, editor’s note] also says – and his market value will currently be heading towards zero because of the health problems and the salary he receives.”

Musiala's contract extension in February 2025 made him one of the record champions' highest earners and, Hamann argued, gave him a responsibility to the club. “When you sign a contract, and he is one of Bayern’s highest earners, you have a responsibility towards the club. If you then have an illness or health problems, it is also your duty to inform the other side,” Hamann said.

Advertisement

Hamann called for both sides to talk and ensure “they find a solution for how to deal with the matter. I think Bayern are a little disappointed that this hasn’t yet happened on the other side’s part. That’s why there are all these statements from Bayern’s side at the moment.”

He said he felt a little sorry for Musiala. “First of all, it’s tragic for the lad.” But he added: “Bayern are better connected than anyone when it comes to doctors and care; there is nobody better than Bayern. That’s why I don’t understand why the approach wasn’t taken of saying proactively: let’s find a solution together.”

Advertisement

After weeks out injured, Musiala, whose contract at Säbener Straße runs until the end of June 2030, made his comeback against Cologne. Coach Vincent Kompany and sporting director Max Eberl publicly stood by the 23-year-old afterwards and offered him their support .