After an alarmingly poor display in the 0-0 draw against Schalke 04, Effzeh fans vented their frustration again. Chants of "Wagner out" rang around the stadium.

Days after denying there was unrest around the club, Kessler changed his tune. "Of course I take that seriously, there's no question about it. Emotions are running very high," he told the Kölner Express. The 40-year-old said he saw Wagner's team as "on the right track overall, but we lacked creativity in the final third and, ultimately, the ability to pose a goal threat or take chances. That's why we're disappointed." Nevertheless, he gave Wagner his "full backing".

For some time, the 38-year-old's position has been in jeopardy. Even before the derby win against Gladbach a few weeks ago, there had been speculation that he would be sacked if the Billy Goats had lost. That derby remains their only win in their last six league games. Next weekend's meeting with Union Berlin, their neighbours in the table, could prove decisive for Wagner.

1. FC Köln face major injury concerns

In attack, Köln have two strikers out injured. Thijs Dallinga (26/torn cruciate ligament) and Ragnar Ache (28/torn muscle fibre) are missing for the short or long term respectively.

"I'm also giving it thought and taking that into my daily work," Kessler said, adding: "Ultimately, it's about the work we do and getting wins. That's the currency that matters most to people."

Wagner himself focused on the positives in Köln's performance. "The point perhaps feels like a little too little," he said. Köln did keep their first clean sheet under him in his 15th match. "The team did a great job with that and kept a clean sheet in the end," Wagner said. "We're still a long way from where we want to be," he told Sky, but added: "We're taking steps in the right direction."

"The level of expectation here is huge," Wagner said when asked about the restless mood. For now, an abrupt end to his tenure does not appear imminent.

Before their Bundesliga match against Union, Köln face the Iron Ones in the DFB Cup on Tuesday.