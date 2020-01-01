'I still doubt if all this is real' - Fati revels in latest Barca milestone

The teenager has claimed yet another record in what's been a fairytale season for the talented attacker

Ansu Fati admitted he still finds himself doubting whether his breakthrough season at is "all real or not" after scoring a match-winning brace in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Levante .

Fati, 17, emerged at the start of the season and impressed with his performances for champions Barca, despite being so young.

Injuries contributed to a slight decline in form towards the end of 2019, while recent displays left a lot to be desired, but he appeared to be back to his best against .

Fati scored both of Barca's goals, with Lionel Messi setting each of them up, and generally caught the eye as a creative force as well.

In scoring his goals, Fati became the youngest player to net a La Liga brace this century and he is struggling to comprehend the life he is living.



"I still have doubts about whether all this is real or not," Fati told Movistar when it was put to him that both goals were set up by Messi.

"I've been watching him play for many years, and now I play with him, it's a dream.

"This is a dream. I have always dreamed of this moment. I have to thank my team-mates and the coach for giving me the opportunity."

After going through a somewhat tricky period, Fati credits his team-mates with encouraging him.

"They just told me I have to keep improving and seize the opportunity," he said.

"My team-mates are making everything very easy for me. I have to thank them because it's not easy for a kid to come in, and they treat me so well."

Victory on Sunday moved Barca back to within three points of pacesetters , who themselves beat 1-0 on Saturday.

The Catalans had been leading La Liga for much of the season but a 2-0 loss to in late January opened the door for Zinedine Zidane's side to replace them at the summit.

Barcelona are next in action on Thursday against in the quarter-finals before making an away trip on Sunday to in the league.