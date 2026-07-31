"I speak to him in Arabic": Ndiaye's father reveals his stance on Al-Hilal's offer

The father of Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye has revealed his son's stance on a move to Saudi club Al-Hilal in the coming period.

Al-Hilal want to sign the Senegal international during the current summer window, according to press reports, though the English club are holding out for a fee of up to 70 million pounds sterling.

Mamadou Abdoulaye Ndiaye has other ideas. The Senegalese star's father insists his son is not thinking about a switch to the Saudi league next season, despite the offers on the table.

Speaking to the "Liverpool Echo" website, Ndiaye's father said: "A lot of people called me to tell me that Iliman is leaving, but rest assured, he is not going anywhere."

He added: "He called me this morning, and I even joked with him with a few words in Arabic, and we laughed together, but he told me that he does not intend to go to Saudi Arabia."

"He knows he can earn a lot of money there, but he also believes that his level may decline," he concluded. "He is not the type to prefer money over his career."

Ndiaye has been at Everton since the summer of 2024, arriving from Olympique Marseille. He featured in 34 matches for the club last season, scoring only 6 goals and providing 3 assists.