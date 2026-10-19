A seaside outing during Al Ahly's training camp in Tunisia turned into a nightmare when three of the team's players came close to drowning. Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane still carries the memory, admitting he lived through terrifying moments that nearly ended in tragedy.

Now at Qatar's Al Shamal, the former Al Ahly man laid bare the behind-the-scenes details of the frightening episode involving himself, Hussein El Shahat and Karim Fouad. Yasser Ibrahim's intervention at the decisive moment, he explained, saved all three and ended the crisis.

Speaking on the programme "Dayfona" on the Al Kass channel, Ben Romdhane traced the incident back to a rest day on the sidelines of the camp in Tunisia, when a group of players decided to head to the sea to spend some time.

"It was a rest day, and we all went to the sea on the sidelines of Al Ahly's camp in Tunisia, then Hussein El Shahat, Karim Fouad and I went to swim," the Tunisian said.

Things turned quickly. He and El Shahat swam out deep while Fouad lost his balance and drifted away from the safe area, finding himself in real danger that threatened his life.

The rescue attempts only deepened the peril. El Shahat himself was soon in danger of drowning, struggling against the waves and the distance from safety, leaving all three players facing desperate moments.

Few experiences in his career have been tougher, Ben Romdhane confirmed, and the scene has stayed with him ever since. A moment of relaxation had become a life-threatening situation that nobody saw coming.

Yasser Ibrahim changed everything. He spotted what was happening, rushed in to pull the players out, and his intervention ended the crisis and saved them from drowning.

"I saw death with my own eyes," Ben Romdhane said, summing up the terror of the ordeal, before thanking God that the day passed without the loss of a single player.









Ben Romdhane also reflected on his time at Al Ahly, praising the stature of the club and its fans, and spoke warmly of his bond with the Esperance of Tunis supporters, grateful for the part they played in his career.

"Al Ahly of Egypt is a big team, and the Esperance fans have a great credit, but Al Ahly went through a difficult year and I did not get my full chance," the Al Shamal man said.

On the switch to Al Shamal, he explained that the deal came together easily. The club's ambition and its drive to grow, he said, were among the biggest reasons he chose to take on the new challenge.

Having Algerian striker Baghdad Bounedjah alongside Riyad Mahrez is a major boost, he added, describing Bounedjah as a friend and a great player, as he looks to keep developing and achieve his goals in the period ahead.







