Speaking to the English SunLittler answered the question of whether he is the most dominant sportsperson in the world: "At the moment, that is naturally hard to say. After all, Sinner has won Wimbledon. But yes, with the way I win my matches, produce my performances and win titles, I am probably the best there is."

He also made it clear he believes he has the edge over Barcelona attacking star Yamal, who recently won the World Cup with Spain but, in "The Nuke's" eyes, did not do all that much.

"Obviously Spain have won the World Cup and everyone is talking about Lamine Yamal. I mean, he has not really done much, has he? Maybe scored a goal. Got a few assists. Is he the best 19-year-old in the world? No, he is not! As long as I keep winning, playing well and collecting trophies, that is all that counts," Littler jibed.

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Lamine Yamal becomes world champion with Spain in 2026

At the tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Yamal did not have quite the same influence he had two years earlier when Spain won the European Championship in Germany. Then, the 19-year-old was voted the best young player of the tournament and contributed four assists and one goal in seven matches on the way to the title.

His return at the 2026 World Cup was far leaner. Yamal featured in all eight matches, coming on as a substitute once, but managed only one goal and one assist.

Even so, the Barcelona attacking star did not arrive at the World Cup fully fit after suffering a thigh injury for Barcelona in the final third of the season, and that affected him during the tournament.

Meanwhile in darts, Littler is currently virtually impossible to beat. The two-time world champion has won all six PDC TV majors so far this year and also became the first player in Order of Merit history to break the £3 million mark in prize money. Since November, he has won 66 of his 76 matches at major tournaments.